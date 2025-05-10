A drone training exercise led to police finding drugs and a loaded gun inside a bag at a park in Abington Township, Pennsylvania, investigators said.

The incident took place at Ethel Jordan Memorial Park on Wednesday, May 7. Police told NBC10 two officers were performing a routine drone training exercise when they captured two teenagers who were using marijuana on a picnic bench. After the drones filmed the teens for four to five minutes, the officers approached them.

“The two suspects were initially uncooperative. They didn’t want to provide their information. Their names. Dates of birth,” Abington Police Deputy Chief Edward Quinn told NBC10.

NBC10 obtained the drone footage as well as video of the interaction between one of the officers and the teens.

“You know what dude, I’m not going to lie. This is the first time I’ve ever seen somebody via drone rolling up blunts,” the officer said.

Investigators said the officers searched the teens’ bags and found a loaded gun inside.

“The suspect who possessed the gun was 17-years-old,” Chief Quinn said.

As the officers took the two teens into custody, more teenagers arrived at the park and police called for backup, investigators said.

“The fact that they possessed this firearm in a playground area where there were kids playing basketball,” Chief Quinn said. “There’s a playground there where young children play with their parents. So, all of those together are greatly concerning.”

Investigators said the gun that was found in the bag was reported stolen from Philadelphia. The 17-year-old suspect was arrested and charged as a juvenile. The other teen who was arrested was not charged and later released.

Chief Quinn credits the drones with helping police make the arrest.

“It just goes to show what a great tool they are in law enforcement,” he said. “And I suspect that moving into the future we’re going to find better, more creative ways to deploy these tools.”