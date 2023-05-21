Drivers Warned to Look Out for Police Imposter in Bucks Co.

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County are warning drivers to be on the lookout for someone reportedly pretending to be a police officer after a woman was, allegedly, stopped illegally early Saturday.

According to police, just after midnight, early Saturday, a 31-year-old woman was pulled over while attempting to drive out of a Wawa parking lot along West Trenton Avenue, near the intersection of Pine Grove Road in Morrisville.

At that time, officials said, the woman's vehicle was pulled over by an alleged police impersonator who was driving a black or blue SUV with blue and red lights on an interior dashboard.

Law enforcement officials described the alleged impersonator as a white man, believed to be in his 30s, standing about 5-foot-9-inches tall who was clean shaven with a thin build.

At the time of the incident, officials said, the man allegedly impersonating an officer was wearing a plain dark-colored uniform, with an exterior vest and was carrying a flashlight and wearing a golden badge.

Anyone with information on this incident asked to contact the assigned investigator, Detective Christopher Iacono at 267-979-0481, via email at c.iacono@fallstwppd.com, or anonymously at tiplines@fallstwppd.com.

Any driver concerned about the legitimacy of a traffic stop is reminded to pull into a well lit area and call 911 to verify, law enforcement officials said.