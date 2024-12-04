Drivers can no longer stop, stand or park in bike lanes in Philly

With a flick of the wrist and a twirl of a pen, Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker, on Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, signed legislation that prohibits drivers from stopping, standing or parking in bike lanes across the city -- and increases fines for those who violate the law.

"We've all seen safety issues as we travel across the city, vehicles obstructing these bike lanes and even drivers thing that it's not a big deal," Parker said. "Well, it is a big deal."

Parker said that this bill, known as the "Get Out the Bike Lane Bill" will increase penalties for those who park illegally along 35 miles worth of bike lanes throughout Philly.

And, she noted that those who park in bike lanes "compromise safety for all road users."

"You earned my respect, because I tried," said Parker, she said to those who bike in the city, saying she had a hard time navigating bike lanes recently.

Parker said that she found the bike lanes narrow, stressing it was important to keep them clear for riders.

"The bike lanes are not wide enough for a vehicle," she said.

City Council approved the new parking rule on Oct. 24, 2024.

This new legislation comes just months after Dr. Barbara Friedes – who was recently named a chief resident at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia – was struck and killed by a driver while she was riding her bike in Center City.

In August, bike safety advocates, families of crash victims, and other concerned residents gathered to demand the installation of protected bike lanes throughout the city.

However, before the Philadelphia Parking Authority can begin to enforce new fines, the city needs to print out and place new signage at bike lanes, noting that the wording will change from "no parking" to "no stopping."

That could take time, officials said.

City officials, on Wednesday, said that, once the new signs are ready, enforcement on this new legislation could likely begin in the spring of next year.

What does the 'Get Out the Bike Lane Bill' look to do?

Bill No. 240657 -- known as the “Get Out the Bike Lane Bill" -- amends Title 12 of Philadelphia's traffic code "to prohibit stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle in a bicycle lane and to increase monetary penalties for illegally stopping, standing, or parking a vehicle in a bicycle lane, all under certain terms and conditions."

Basically, parking and stopping in bike lanes will be a no-no.

The new bill, known as the "Get Out the Bike Lane" legislation, would fine those who park, stop, or stand in a bike lane: $125 in Center City and University City and $75 in other parts of the city.

Previously, a law that went into effect back in January 2013, prohibited parking in a bike lane, and slapped drivers with a fine of $75 in Center City and University City and $50 in other parts of the city.