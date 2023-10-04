A police department in South Jersey is warning drivers and residents about two men who are allegedly impersonating officers.

In surveillance video provided by the police department, the two men can be seen walking down a sidewalk while wearing what looks to be police-style badges around their necks.

According to police, these two people are driving around the area of Lindenwold in a maroon sedan that has a strobe light in the windshield.

Police are urging drivers to be aware and if you're unsure of an unmarked car trying to pull you over they say to turn on your flashers and drive to a public location.

If you have any information on who these alleged impersonators are please call Lindenwold Police.