New Jersey

Drivers beware: Police impersonators caught on camera in Camden County, officials say

Residents and drivers in Lindenwold, New Jersey, are being warned of two men allegedly impersonating police officers

By Emily Rose Grassi

Split photo showing the two men accused of impersonating police in New Jersey
NBC10 Philadelphia

A police department in South Jersey is warning drivers and residents about two men who are allegedly impersonating officers.

In surveillance video provided by the police department, the two men can be seen walking down a sidewalk while wearing what looks to be police-style badges around their necks.

According to police, these two people are driving around the area of Lindenwold in a maroon sedan that has a strobe light in the windshield.

Police are urging drivers to be aware and if you're unsure of an unmarked car trying to pull you over they say to turn on your flashers and drive to a public location.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

If you have any information on who these alleged impersonators are please call Lindenwold Police.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

New Jersey
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us