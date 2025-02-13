New Jersey

NJ road rage: Man wanted for showing gun to USPS worker during argument

By Emily Rose Grassi

New Jersey State Police

Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are searching for a man accused of waving his gun at a USPS worker during a road rage incident last week.

On Feb. 6 around 12:37 p.m., the man was allegedly driving a black-colored Cadillac SUV northbound on State Highway 50 in Upper Township, Cape May County, when he got into a fight with the USPS postal worker, police said.

Léelo en español aquí

Police explained that the man and USPS worker were outside of the vehicles on the bridge when the man pulled out a firearm before he ultimately left the scene.

New Jersey State Police describe the suspect as a man in his 40s or 50s with dirty blond hair, a scruffy beard and was wearing a dark t-shirt on the day of the incident.

If you witnessed this incident or know who this man is, please contact the New Jersey State Police Troop A Woodbine Station's Criminal Investigation Office at 609-861-5698. You can leave a tip anonymously.

