A Delaware man was arrested after he allegedly tried to run another man over with his car during a road rage incident and later fired shots at him following a fight at his home.

A 38-year-old man told police he was driving on Camp Arrow Head Road in Lewes, Delaware, on Saturday shortly before 6:30 p.m. when he spotted another man, later identified as 28-year-old Kevin Brownlee, recklessly driving an SUV with a kayak on the roof.

The man followed Brownlee and got him to stop as he turned on Sand Bay Drive, police said. As the man went to confront Brownlee about his driving, Brownlee allegedly tried to punch him from inside his vehicle. The man reached into the SUV to block the punch when Brownlee sped off, according to investigators.

The man removed his arm from the SUV and fell to the ground. Brownlee then put his vehicle in reverse and tried to run the man over, police said. The man avoided being hit and got back into his vehicle. The man later found Brownlee at his home and the two got into a fight, police said. Brownlee then allegedly went into his home, pulled out a gun and opened fire on the man as he was inside his vehicle.

The man was shot once in the upper body and also grazed in the head. He was able to get away on foot while Brownlee returned to his home, police said. The man was treated at a hospital.

Brownlee was later taken into custody at his home and his handgun was recovered. He is charged with attempted murder, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.

Brownlee was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $168,000 cash-only bond.