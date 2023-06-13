Driver struck and killed by metal debris on I-95 in Philadelphia

An investigation is underway after a driver was struck and killed by a piece of metal debris on I-95 in Philadelphia.

The driver of a 2014 Subaru Impreza was traveling on I-95 South near Columbus Boulevard (mile marker 20.0) around 4:40 p.m. on Monday when a large piece of metal pierced the driver side windshield. The metal then struck and killed the driver.

Officials have not yet revealed the identity of the driver or determined where the debris came from. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident should call the Pennsylvania State Police, Philadelphia Station at 215-452-5216.

The accident occurred a day after a tanker truck crashed on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia, sparking a fire that led to the collapse of a portion of the highway. The driver of the truck was found dead in the rubble a day later.