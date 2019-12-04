Driver Strikes Woman and 6 Parked Vehicles in Brewerytown

The driver somehow lost control and struck a woman walking along 27th Street and Girard Avenue as well as at least six parked vehicles

By David Chang

27th Street Girard Avenue Crash Brewerytown Philadelphia

A driver struck a woman and several parked vehicles in Philadelphia’s Brewerytown neighborhood Wednesday night.

The driver somehow lost control and struck a woman walking along 27th Street and Girard Avenue as well as at least six parked vehicles. The woman was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed her condition but said she is expected to survive. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene. Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.



Local U.S. & World Politics Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigators NBC10 Responds Traffic Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers Entertainment Philly Live COZI TV Contests Wednesday's Child
Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us