Driver Strikes, Kills Man Along Philly Street Then Drives Away

A man died after being struck by an SUV along a busy Philadelphia street Wednesday night and police are trying to track down the hit-and-run driver.

Ralphi Rosario was crossing the 400 block of West Hunting Park Avenue around 10:15 p.m. when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT struck him then kept going eastbound.

Medics pronounced the 52-year-old dead on the scene a short time later.

Philadelphia police on Thursday said the investigation continues.

Anyone with information should contact Philadelphia police.