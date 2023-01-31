Police are searching for a driver who they say struck and killed a man in North Philadelphia and then fled the scene on foot.

Police told NBC10 the driver of a red Tesla was speeding and crashed into a man in his 30's who was crossing the street along the 1700 block of Hunting Park Avenue shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The victim landed about 200 feet away as the male driver continued, police said. The driver then stopping the vehicle about a block away along the 4100 block of Clarissa Street, according to investigators. He then got out of the Tesla and fled the scene on foot, witnesses told police.

Responding police officers found the victim on the street and suffering from severe head trauma. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not yet released a description of the driver or the victim's identity. They continue to investigate.

There have been at least four deadly hit-and-run crashes in Philadelphia in January. The number of such crashes rose from 21 in 2021 to 31 in 2022.