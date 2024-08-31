Police: Driver in stolen car crashes into vehicles, caused another crash that left 2 hurt, including Philly officer

Philadelphia police are searching for the person who they said drove a stolen vehicle, struck two other vehicles, and led another vehicle to crash into a police vehicle Friday night, leaving two people -- including an officer -- hurt.

According to police, the incident happened just before 11 p.m. as officers were dispersing a large group of vehicles gathered at a car meet on the 8600 block of Bustleton Ave.

Police said that while dispersing the group, officers spotted a 2020 gray Nissan Altima that had been reported stolen from Lower Moreland Township. When officers tried to stop the vehicle, it fled and drove over a median on Roosevelt Boulevard, striking a Gold Chevy Malibu and a police vehicle.

No one inside the Chevy Malibu or the police vehicle reported injuries, according to police.

Officers continued to follow the stolen Nissan Altima to 9th St. and W. Erie Ave., but that's when a Gold Chevy Equinox struck an unmarked police vehicle, causing the unmarked police vehicle to strike a light pole and catch fire, according to police. Both officers inside the vehicle were able to get out of the car before the fire broke out.

The driver of the stolen Nissan Altima did not stop and still remains at large, according to police.

Police said two people were injured in that crash, including a Philadelphia police officer who was taken to the hospital with facial fractures and lacerations. That officer has since been released.

The driver of the Chevy Equinox was also taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to police.

Now, the Philadelphia Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).