Driver steals dump truck in escape attempt after killing pair in Bucks Co. hit-and-run, police say

Police in Bucks County are investigating after two people from Connecticut were killed in a Saturday afternoon hit-and-run crash along Veterans Highway, by a driver who, officials claim, stole a dump truck in an attempt to escape the scene.

According to police, Rebecca Whiddon, 33, and Richard Whiddon, 37, both of Brooklyn, Conn. were killed in a crash that happened at about 1:32 p.m. on Saturday along Veterans Highway at Ford Road in Bristol.

At that time, officials said, they were two of four occupants of a Nissan Sentra that was attempting to make a left turn onto southbound Veteran's Highway when it was struck by a black Ford Explorer traveling through the intersection at -- what officials claimed was -- "a high rate of speed."

First responders to the crash found the Whiddon couple deceased upon arrival, and officials said, two other people in the car -- the driver and another passenger -- sustained injuries in the incident.

The driver of the black Ford Explorer -- who was identified as John Thomas Wadlinger Jr., 31, of Croydon -- fled on foot after the crash and stole a dump truck that was parked nearby on Old Rogers Road, officials said.

However, police tracked down and followed the dump truck -- which Wadlinger crashed -- before he, again, fled on foot, officials said.

According to police, Wadlinger was found and apprehended a short time later and he has been transported to the Bucks County Correctional Facility on a state parole violation.

Police said an investigation into this incident is ongoing and noted that charges against Wadlinger are pending.