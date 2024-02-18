Law enforcement officials in New Jersey are seeking help from the public after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a hit-and-run crash along U.S. Route 30 on Saturday night in Absecon.

According to police, the incident happened just after 9 p.m. on the westbound lanes of U.S. Route 30 -- near the Executive Lodge motel, east of Turner Avenue.

Officials said a pedestrian -- who police have not yet provided further identifying information on -- was struck and killed by a driver who did not stop and left without rendering the victim any aid.

Law enforcement officials did not provide a make or model for the vehicle believed to be involved, but they said that officers are on the lookout "for a vehicle with heavy front-end damage, consistent with the impact with the pedestrian."

Any individuals who witnessed the crash or those who may have information related to the incident are urged to come forward and contact the Absecon Police Department's Traffic Safety Unit at 609-641-0667 ext. 214.

Information should be directed to the lead traffic investigator, Da’Zhon Bethea, officials said Sunday.