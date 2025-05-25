North Philadelphia

Police: Driver sought after fleeing scene of deadly hit-and-run in North Philly

A person was struck and killed in a North Philadelphia crash overnight and police are seeking the driver who, officials said, fled the scene on foot, leaving a bloody trail in their wake

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are working to track down a driver who abandoned their vehicle at the scene after they struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philly early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 12th Street at West Lehigh Avenue, in North Philadelphia, at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday to find a vehicle that had struck and killed a pedestrian.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

At the scene, officials said, the vehicle involved in the crash was left damaged and abandoned, as the driver is believed to have fled on foot.

Police have confirmed that a person was killed in this crash.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

An official told NBC10 that there was also a blood trail all along 11th Street that led east to Somerset Street leading from the area of the crash.

Officials have not yet provided further information on the individual that was killed in this incident, nor have police detailed how this crash occurred.

But, officials said that an investigation is ongoing.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Northeast Philadelphia 1 hour ago

Woman arrested after man shot to death in Northeast Philly home

Philadelphia 11 hours ago

Allen Iverson joins Post Malone on stage in Philly for ‘White Iverson'

This article tagged under:

North Philadelphia
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us