Police: Driver sought after fleeing scene of deadly hit-and-run in North Philly

Law enforcement officials in Philadelphia are working to track down a driver who abandoned their vehicle at the scene after they struck and killed a pedestrian in North Philly early Sunday.

According to police, officers responded to the area of N. 12th Street at West Lehigh Avenue, in North Philadelphia, at about 1:45 a.m. on Sunday to find a vehicle that had struck and killed a pedestrian.

At the scene, officials said, the vehicle involved in the crash was left damaged and abandoned, as the driver is believed to have fled on foot.

Police have confirmed that a person was killed in this crash.

An official told NBC10 that there was also a blood trail all along 11th Street that led east to Somerset Street leading from the area of the crash.

Officials have not yet provided further information on the individual that was killed in this incident, nor have police detailed how this crash occurred.

But, officials said that an investigation is ongoing.