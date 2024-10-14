Driver, shot twice, crashes into two vehicles in Frankford, police say

A driver, who police said had been shot twice, caused a three vehicle crash in Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood late Sunday.

According to Philadelphia Police Inspector D.F. Pace, the incident happened at about 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 14, 2024, when a silver Mercedes collided with two other vehicles near the intersection of Bridge Street and Torresdale Avenue.

Pace said that the 32-year-old man behind the wheel of that Mercedes had been shot twice in the chest and was attempting to drive himself to the hospital when the crash occurred.

In the crash, Pace said, the man crashed into two other vehicles -- each carrying three people -- and all seven people involved were injured in the crash.

Pace said that those involved -- including the driver who was shot -- were taken to nearby hospitals after suffering injuries ranging from critical to stable, though he did not elaborate on specific injuries.

Also, follow up investigation, Pace said, lead police to believe the injured driver was shot in an incident that happened on the 6100 block of Dittman Street.

In that shooting incident, police believe this driver and a 25-year-old woman were injured.

That woman, Pace said, had gotten out of the vehicle, or was already outside of the car, when she was shot in the leg and the man was shot in the chest, before the man tried to drive to get medical attention.

"We are still trying to gather details," Pace said. "It is not clear if one of these two victims is actually the shooter, meaning that whether the female is the shooter or whether there was a third party who was also involved in the shooting. We're still trying to piece this together."

No weapons were recovered in this case and, Pace said, no arrests have been made. But, he said, an investigation is ongoing.