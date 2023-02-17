Crime and Courts

Driver Shot to Death in Car in West Philly

A man in his 20s was shot in the chest while driving near 54th and Locust streets Friday morning. Philadelphia police say they have made an arrest

By Hayden Mitman

Philadelphia Police have announced an arrest following a deadly shooting of a driver during the Friday morning rush in West Philadelphia.

The deadly shooting took place just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of 54th and Locust streets, police said. A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to his chest while his car was on the road.

Investigators said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said that investigators made an arrest in the shooting and recovered a weapon, however, they did not immediately identify the victim nor the individual arrested in connection to the shooting.

