Driver Shot to Death in Car in West Philly

Philadelphia Police have announced an arrest following a deadly shooting of a driver during the Friday morning rush in West Philadelphia.

The deadly shooting took place just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of 54th and Locust streets, police said. A man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to his chest while his car was on the road.

Investigators said the man was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police said that investigators made an arrest in the shooting and recovered a weapon, however, they did not immediately identify the victim nor the individual arrested in connection to the shooting.

