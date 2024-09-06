Driver shot while in SUV in North Philadelphia

An apparent conversation between drivers resulted in one of them being shot -- at least a half dozen bullet holes in his car -- in North Philadelphia Thursday night, police said.

Police officers rushed to the intersection of Belfield and Windrim avenues in the Logan neighborhood just after 6:15 p.m. on Sept. 5, 2024, to find a man shot in the back, police said. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Léelo en español aquí.

Prior to being shot, the driver appeared to be speaking to someone in another SUV, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police didn't reveal a motive for the shooting, which left at least six bullet holes in the man's SUV. They found no shell casings, leading investigators to believe that the shooter was in the other SUV, described as being gray in color.

Anyone with information is asked to reach out to Philadelphia police.