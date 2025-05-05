Driver, shot in the arm, crashes bullet-riddled car in North Philly

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, a driver, who had been shot at least twice in his arm, crashed a car in North Philadelphia.

According to police, officers responded to the intersection of West Clearfield and North 26th streets at about 12:44 a.m. on Monday after a man was shot twice in the arm.

At the scene, NBC10's cameras caught images of a damaged vehicle after it had crashed. Bullet holes could be seen in the windshield and the driver's side door.

Officials said the injured man -- who police did not immediately provide further identifying information on -- was taken to a nearby hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

Police investigators have provided no details on a motive for this incident and have not announced any arrests following the shooting.

However, police officials said, an investigation is ongoing.