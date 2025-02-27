Teen arrested after ride share driver shot, carjacked in North Philly

Police officials have arrested a teen after a rideshare driver in Philadelphia was shot twice by two people who stole his vehicle on Thursday morning, police said.

According to law enforcement officials, the incident happened at about 2:42 a.m., on Thursday, shortly after a rideshare driver picked up two people along the 900 block of Fairmount Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Immediately after they got into the vehicle, police officials said, one person produced a handgun and told the driver -- a 58-year-old man, according to police -- he was being robbed. During the incident, the gunman fired twice inside the vehicle, striking the driver in his chest and arm, officials said.

After the shooting, police officials said, the men forced the driver out of the vehicle at the intersection of 11th Street and Fairmount Avenue and they drove off in the four-door, black 2024 Chevy sedan with Florida plates.

"Our victim is very, very lucky," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small. "Because, even though he was shot in the arm and chest, he is in stable condition."

First responders to the shooting, officials said, found the driver in the roadway, conscious and talking -- he was also clutching the key fob for the vehicle that was stolen.

"Clearly they were still able to operate the vehicle and flee," Small said, noting that the driver still had the key fob for the car.

He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition, officials said.

Small said the vehicle was last seen headed south on 10th Street at Fairmount Avenue.

In a morning update, officials said a 17-year-old teen was arrested shortly after the shooting.

According to law enforcement officials, surveillance cameras observed the vehicle in New Providence, New Jersey and police were able to track it to Jersey City, New Jersey at about 4:07 a.m.

Officials said, officers there were able to apprehend a 17-year-old boy and recovered the car.

Officers also found a firearm at the time the teen was arrested, officials said.

However, police officials said they are still seeking another person for their suspected involvement in this incident.