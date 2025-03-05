New Jersey

Driver pleads guilty to causing NJ crash that killed sleeping 8-year-old boy

A 25-year-old man has pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter for his role in a July 23, 2023 crash in Absecon, New Jersey, that killed a boy who was sleeping in a parked vehicle as his father fished nearby

By Hayden Mitman

The man behind the wheel of a vehicle that slammed into a parked car where an 8-year-old boy from Philadelphia was sleeping, killing the child as his father fished nearby, has pleaded guilty for his role in the child's death, officials said.

According to police, on Feb. 27, 2025, Edward Johnston, 25, of Galloway Township, pleaded guilty to aggravated manslaughter charges involved in the July 23, 2023 crash that killed Javier Velez, 8, as he slept.

Police officials said that an investigation revealed that Johnson was intoxicated and was driving at 107 miles an hour westbound on White Horse Pike in Absecon, when his vehicle slammed into the rear of a parked vehicle where the young boy was sleeping.

When the crash occurred, officials said, the child's father and brother were just outside the vehicle fishing.

Johnson is scheduled to be sentenced on May 13, 2025 and his plea agreement calls for him to spend the next 15 years behind bars, officials said.

