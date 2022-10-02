Driver of SUV With Wife, Kid Inside Wounds Man in Road Rage Shooting, Police Say

A man was critically wounded after a road rage incident escalated in Philadelphia’s Wissahickon neighborhood Saturday night.

The alleged shooter chased down and fired at the 37-year-old man after the latter had gotten out and pounded on his hood following some sort of altercation on the road, Philadelphia Police Department Inspector D.F. Pace said.

The gunman, driving a Jeep Cherokee SUV with his wife and 7-year-old child inside, first came across the driver of a Chevrolet van on Ridge Avenue, where they engaged in some sort of altercation, Pace said. The van driver at some point got out and pounded on the Chevy’s hood before getting back into his vehicle.

Pace said the SUV driver then chased the van down Ridge Avenue and onto an alleyway just off Hermit Street and Manayunk Avenue, where the van crashed into two other vehicles. The 37-year-old van driver then got out again and approached the SUV, whose driver also got out and told the other driver to back off, Pace said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The 37-year-old did not back off, which prompted the SUV driver to shoot him at least three times – twice in the torso and once in the head, according to Pace.

Police officers and medics arrived shortly after 9:30 p.m. The 37-year-old was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center, where he was listed in extremely critical condition, the police inspector said.

The gunman stayed on the scene and spoke with police officers. He was taken into custody as the investigation continued, Pace said.

“It does not appear that there’s anything with respect to the shooter that would lead us to believe that this was anything other than an incident where two individuals, who previously did not know each other, got involved in some sort of an altercation as a result of a road rage incident and decided to take it further. And this is what we have as a result,” Pace said.