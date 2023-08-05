Police in New Jersey are investigating after a man in his forties was killed while crossing the Black Horse Pike (Route 322) on Friday night.

According to police, the man was struck by a white Ford van near the intersection at Corkery Lane at about 9:32 p.m., and the van did not stop after the collision. Instead, the driver continued heading west along the Black Horse Pike, police said.

Law enforcement officials said the victim collided with the front right side of the van during the incident.

The white van was caught on surveillance video in the area around the time of the incident, according to police.

The victim -- who police have not yet provided identifying information on -- sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene, according to police.

If you have any information about this crash, please contact Monroe Township Police Traffic Unit at 856-728-9800 ext. 238, or the Gloucester County Prosecutors Office at 609-405-2701.