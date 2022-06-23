Lee la historia en español aquí.

Officers responding to a crash that left a teenage pedestrian dead in West Philadelphia found the possibly intoxicated driver not wearing any pants while behind the wheel of a stolen SUV, Philadelphia police said.

The force of the crash along North 44th Street near Parrish Street just before 11 p.m. Wednesday knocked the 16-year-old out of his sneakers as he was dragged about 100 feet, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small told NBC10.

The 16-year-old was badly injured and died a short time later at the hospital, Small said.

A 20-year-old pedestrian was also struck and left injured with an apparent broken leg and bumps and bruises, police said.

Small said first responders found a man in his 20s in the driver's seat of a Toyota Highlander SUV in an "unusual" state.

"When they took him out of the vehicle he was completely naked from the waist down," Small said.

The driver was taken to the hospital for treatment for bumps and bruises, Small said. The man appeared to be impaired.

Investigators overnight pieced together details of the crash.

The SUV driver was driving along North 44th Street when he first struck the 16 year-old and then struck the 20-year-old, Small said. The SUV driver then went about another block where he crashed into at least three parked cars around 44th and Reno streets.

Police later found out that the crashed SUV is believed to have been stolen from Cheltenham Township in neighboring Montgomery County, earlier Wednesday, Small said.

No charges were filed as of Thursday morning.