Police Thursday were working to track down a driver who seemingly vanished into the woods after crashing his or her car during a police chase that spanned from Delaware County into Philadelphia.

Police said Upper Darby officers initiated the pursuit and continued following as the car wound its way to West Philadelphia, where the driver took out a utility pole and struck a roadside guardrail before the car came to a rest on its side.

Officers scoured the area near Lansdowne and Haverford avenues in the Overbrook neighborhood of West Philadelphia, even following a trail of blood into the surrounding woods, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

The cause of the chase was not immediately clear, and police did not immediately announce an arrest.