Driver killed after losing control of vehicle, striking tree in Philadelphia

A driver died late Friday night after police said they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened on Friday, May 9, 2025, just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6300 Henry Ave. and Gates St.

According to police, the driver -- identified as Thomas Werner, 43, of Philadelphia -- was traveling southbound on Henry Ave. before losing control and striking a tree.

Police said Werner was pronounced dead at the scene by Philadelphia medics.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, police said.