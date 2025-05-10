Philadelphia

Driver killed after losing control of vehicle, striking tree in Philadelphia

By Cherise Lynch

A driver died late Friday night after police said they lost control of their vehicle and crashed into a tree in Philadelphia's Roxborough neighborhood.

Police said the incident happened on Friday, May 9, 2025, just before 10 p.m. at the intersection of 6300 Henry Ave. and Gates St.

Stream Philadelphia News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC10.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to police, the driver -- identified as Thomas Werner, 43, of Philadelphia -- was traveling southbound on Henry Ave. before losing control and striking a tree.

Police said Werner was pronounced dead at the scene by Philadelphia medics.

Get top local Philly stories delivered to you every morning with NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation, police said.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

PhiladelphiaRoxborough
Dashboard
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us