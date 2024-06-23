Driver killed in North Philly hit-and-run crash

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after, officials said, someone behind the wheel of a stolen car crashed into a vehicle in North Philadelphia, killing the driver, before they fled the scene of the crash.

Officials said the incident happened at about 1:25 a.m. on Sunday, when a man driving in North Philadelphia was struck by another vehicle at the intersection of 20th Street and Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

In the crash, police officials said, the 38-year-old man behind the wheel of the vehicle that was struck died due to the collision.

On Sunday, police said that after the crash, the occupants of the vehicle that stuck the deceased driver's car, fled the scene on foot.

Police officials have said that the vehicle that was driver by the driver that caused the collision had been reported stolen.

Officials aren't sure how many occupants of the stolen vehicle fled the scene of the deadly crash, but they said an investigation is ongoing.

As of about 9 a.m. on Sunday, police had announced no arrests in this incident.