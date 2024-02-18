Police in Burlington County, New Jersey are investigating after a man was killed when the truck he was driving collided with a semi-trailer along the NJ Turnpike in Bordentown Township early Sunday.

According to police, the deadly crash happened at about 4:24 a.m. when a Volvo bobtail truck and a Volvo semi-trailer were traveling southbound along the NJ Turnpike near milepost 54.4 in Bordentown Township.

At that time, officials said, the bobtail collided with the semi-trailer, sending the bobtail off the roadway and into a sound barrier before it became engulfed in flames.

A 30-year-old man from Huntington Valley, who was behind the wheel of the bobtail, was killed in the collision, police said.

No other injuries were reported, and officials said, that the incident remains under investigation.