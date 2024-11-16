Driver killed in fiery crash in Rhawnhurst section of Philadelphia

A man was killed in a crash in Philadelphia’s Rhawnhurst neighborhood early Saturday morning.

The crash happened around 2:15 a.m. at the intersection of Algon Avenue and Rhawn Street. Police said a man in his 30s was driving a gold Honda Accord westbound on Rhawn Street and ran through a red light. At the same time, a 29-year-old woman was driving a 2019 blue Nissan northbound on Algon Avenue with a steady green light.

The Nissan struck the Honda Accord, causing it to hit a pole and catch fire. The driver of the Honda was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead at 4 a.m.

While the Nissan was the striking vehicle, police said the driver of the Honda Accord caused the crash by running the red light. Police have not yet revealed if the 29-year-old woman was seriously injured in the crash.