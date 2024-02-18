New Jersey

Driver killed in crash along Route 38 in Cherry Hill

The person behind the wheel of a Chevy Impala was killed in a crash that happened along Route 38 in Cherry Hill early Sunday morning

By Hayden Mitman

Police investigate after a person was killed in a crash along Route 38 in Cherry Hill on Sunday morning.
Police in New Jersey are investigating after a single-vehicle crash along Route 38 in Cherry Hill left a person dead on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m., when a 2022 Chevy Impala, that officials said was traveling west on Route 38, at a high rate of speed, attempted to navigate the Church Road Circle and contacted a curb.

The vehicle then moved onto a grass median, where it struck a utility pole with the passenger's side, causing the vehicle to rotate as it slid across the grass, officials said.

The car struck another pole, this time with the driver's side door, causing the vehicle to split in half, according to police.

The driver -- who police have provided no identifying information on -- was killed in the collision, officials said.

A passenger, a man who police have not provided further identification on, sustained "substantial injuries" and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to law enforcement officials. His condition was not immediately reported by police.

Police said this incident is currently under investigation.

