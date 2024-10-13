Driver killed, another injured in 3 car crash on I-95 in New Castle, Del.

A driver is dead, another is injured after a crash involving three cars on I-95 in New Castle, Delaware early Saturday morning.

According to police, on October 12, at approximately 4:18 a.m., a 45-year-old man from Bear, Del., was driving a Hyundai Tucson southbound on I-95 in the right center lane near Churchmans Marsh. At the same time, a 29-year-old man from New Castle, Del., was driving a Kia Forte alongside the Hyundai in the right lane. A 61-year-old man from Mineral Point, Wisconsin, had pulled his Freightliner bucket truck onto the right shoulder of I-95 to check his vehicle.

For reasons still under investigation, the Kia entered the right shoulder and collided with the stationary bucket truck. The force of the crash caused the Kia to rebound into the center lane, where it struck the Hyundai. The driver of the Kia, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, police said.

The driver of the Hyundai was uninjured. The driver of the bucket truck was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Kia was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Delaware State police.

The deceased victim has not been identified by officials at this time.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Troopers are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to contact Sergeant J. Jefferson at (302) 365-8484. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.