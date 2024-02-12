Police in Delaware are investigating after a man was killed when his vehicle left the roadway and dropped into the Chesapeake & Delaware Canal in Delaware City on Sunday night.

According to police, officers responded to the canal in the area of Reedy Point Bridge at about 11:45 p.m. on Sunday, after a red 2014 Chrysler 300, that had been traveling westbound on North Canal Road, left the roadway and became submerged.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Elkton, Maryland, was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

Officials said that fire department crews arrived on the scene to fine the vehicle completely submerged and rescue swimmers immediately entered the water. However, they were unable to access the vehicle due to the depth of the water, fire officials said Monday.

The vehicle was submerged in water that was about 12 feet deep, officials said.

Rescue divers were eventually able to access the vehicle and remove the driver -- the only occupant of the vehicle -- and he was pronounced at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from first responders, officials said.

Law enforcement officials said that investigators are still working to determine what might have caused the vehicle to leave the roadway.

The Delaware State Police are asking anyone who witnessed this crash to contact Senior Corporal M. Calio by calling (302) 365-8483.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.