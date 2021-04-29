U-Haul

Driver Intentionally Crashes U-Haul Truck Into 2 People, Police Say

The crash occurred at 6:44 p.m. on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Front Street.

By David Chang

Philadelphia police arrested a driver accused of intentionally crashing a U-Haul truck into two people Thursday evening. 

The crash occurred at 6:44 p.m. on Cecil B. Moore Avenue and Front Street. Police said the unidentified man was driving a U-Haul truck and intentionally drove into two people before fleeing the scene . 

The truck was later recovered on 200 West Birch Street and the driver was arrested. Police have not yet revealed his identity or the charges against him. 

Police also have not yet revealed the conditions of the two people who were struck but said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. 

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

