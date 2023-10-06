Driver injured after crashing car into Philly school, police say

A driver is in the hospital after police said he crashed into a school in Philadelphia’s Frankford neighborhood early Friday morning.

A police officer was investigating a reported burglary around 5:30 a.m. when he witnessed a red car traveling out of control at the intersection of Kensington and Torresdale avenues. The car went on a sidewalk and took down signs as well as a large tree before crashing into a fence, police said.

The driver then struck an entrance of Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School on 1840 Torresdale Avenue and then spun around several times before coming to a stop.

Photos of the crash from NBC10 photojournalist JR Smith.

The officer who witnessed the crash said the hood and bumper of the vehicle fell off. The officer also said the driver, an unidentified man, was halfway through the windshield and unresponsive. The man was taken to the hospital. Police have not yet revealed his condition.

Officials at Mariana Bracetti Academy Charter School, which was formerly North Catholic High School, told NBC10 the school was already scheduled for a half-day on Friday and still opened as planned. Students are unable to enter the building through the Torresdale Avenue entrance which was blocked off after city building inspectors deemed it unsafe.

The portion of the school that was struck houses the gym and cafeteria.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.