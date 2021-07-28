Driver in Stolen Car Goes on Rampage, Kills Woman on Sidewalk

A hit-and-run driver struck a woman along Philadelphia's South Street overnight then ran her over again, killing her. It was just part of a suspected rampage across Philadelphia and into Montgomery County that also left people hurt.

The rampage began around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday when a man in a stolen Chevy rear-ended a motorcycle near Broad and Lombard streets, leaving a passenger on the motorcycle hurt, Philadelphia police said.

The driver then went down 15th Street toward South Street and hit a 32-year-old woman on the sidewalk, police said. He then turned around and struck the woman again as she was on the ground.

The woman was killed, her coworker managed to jump out of the way.

Police are investigating if the hit-and-run was on purpose and if the driver was intoxicated.

Police then heard of a hit-and-run in Manayunk that left a person hurt.

Finally, after daybreak, police in Collegeville, Montgomery County, could be seen blocking roads near Main and 3rd streets as police made an arrest of a person involved in the Manayunk incident.

Police are trying to pieace it all together.

This story is developing and will be updated.