Driver in crash that killed Gaudreau brothers wants roadside statement thrown out

The man charged in the Aug. 29, 2024, crash that took the lives of NHL hockey player Johnny Gaudreau and his brother Matthew, appeared in court on Tuesday as his attorneys moved to request statements that he, allegedly, made at the scene of the crash withdrawn from evidence.

Sean Higgins has been charged with aggravated manslaughter, reckless vehicular homicide and other offenses after, officials claim, he was driving under the influence when he struck and killed the Gaudreau brothers as they rode bikes along on County Route 551 in Oldmans Township, New Jersey.

Higgins has plead not guilty to the charges against him.

During the hearing, members of the Gaudreau family looked on as Higgins silently sat, dressed in green prison garb, in court.

On the night the crash occurred, the Gaudreaus were cycling when, police officials claim, Higgins, behind the wheel of an SUV traveling in the same direction, left the roadway in an attempt to pass two other vehicles and struck the brothers from behind.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to court documents, at the scene, Higgins told a responding officer he had five or six beers prior to the crash and admitted to consuming alcohol while driving.

Along with the motion from the defense, prosecutors are seeking to use data from Higgins' vehicle from the night of the crash as evidence in their case.

Both sides will have to file briefs in order to argue the motions concerning this evidence.

Higgins has another court appearance scheduled for August 21, 2025.