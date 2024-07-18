Pennsylvania

Driver hurt after tree falls on SUV on I-476 in Delco

A tree fell on a Toyota Rav4 traveling northbound on I-476 in Radnor Township, Delaware County, injuring the driver, Pa. state police said

A driver was seriously injured after a tree fell on a vehicle on I-476 in Delaware County, Thursday morning.

The red Toyota Rav4 was traveling northbound on I-476 in Radnor Township around 11:05 a.m. when a tree fell on the SUV, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

The driver suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital by responding medics. Two other vehicles were also struck by debris from the tree though the occupants of those vehicles were not hurt.

All northbound lanes except for one are currently closed on I-476 near Route 3 at the scene of the crash.

