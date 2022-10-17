Driver Hits 3 Teen Girls While Leaving Fight at NJ Apartment Complex

A woman drove her car into a group of teens, injuring them, while leaving a fight at a South Jersey apartment complex on Monday afternoon, police said.

The driver “intentionally drove towards a crowd of juveniles, over a curb” at the Hollybush Apartment Complex in Glassboro, police said, and struck three girls, ages 13, 15, and 16.

Police said when officers responded to the fight around 4:30 p.m., the driver, who was in the altercation, got into her car and started to drive off. That’s when she crashed into the teenage victims who didn’t have any involvement in the fight, police said.

The driver then attempted to leave the complex, but was stopped by officers and arrested, Glassboro police said in a post on social media.

The juvenile victims had nonlife-threatening injuries, according to police.

SkyForce10 over the scene showed a car with a large dent in the roof being towed away from the parking lot.

Glassboro PD said the driver was charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and related charges. She is being held at Salem County Jail pending a detention hearing.