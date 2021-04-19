What to Know Keith Campbell, who was speeding and under the influence of drugs when his car crashed head-on into an SUV in Philadelphia -- killing three people -- has been sentenced to up to 76 years in prison.

The charges stem from a Jan. 2, 2019 crash that killed Dennis Palandro Jr. and Joseph Ferry, members of a string band that had performed hours earlier in the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. Ferry’s fiancée, Kelly Wiseley, was also killed while Palandro’s wife was seriously injured.

Campbell received the sentence Friday after he pleaded guilty to three counts of murder and single counts of aggravated assault and DUI.

The charges stem from a Jan. 2, 2019 crash that killed Dennis Palandro Jr., 31 and Joseph Ferry, 36, members of a string band that had performed hours earlier in the annual New Year’s Day Mummers Parade in Philadelphia. Ferry’s fiancée, Kelly Wiseley, 35, was also killed in the accident, while Palandro's wife was seriously injured.

Prosecutors have said Campbell apparently stabbed himself numerous times before the crash occurred.

During the sentencing hearing, Campbell's lawyers said he is a schizophrenic who had been struggling through the mental health system. The judge took Campbell’s mental health issues into consideration but also called him “a danger."