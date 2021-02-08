Driver Fleeing Police Killed on New Jersey Highway

State officials launched an investigation after a motorist stopped by police ran off and was struck and killed on a highway in New Jersey, officials said.

The 26-year-old drove away after being stopped by Camden County police on Saturday night, the Attorney General's Office said in a news release. The driver crashed in an underpass, ran up an embankment onto Interstate 676 and was struck by several vehicles and killed, authorities said.

Authorities have not released the man's name.

The incident was being investigated are required by state law whenever a person dies during an encounter with law enforcement.

No other information was released.