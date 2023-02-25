Delaware

Driver, Dog Killed in Head-on Collision in Delaware

A driver in a minivan and a dog in another car were killed after two vehicles crashed in the town of Magnolia, Delaware

By Hayden Mitman

Law enforcement officials in Delaware said that the driver of a minivan and a dog in a separate vehicle were killed in a collision on Friday night.

According to the Delaware State Police, just before 7:30 p.m., that evening, a Chrysler minivan -- operated by a driver police have not yet identified -- was traveling northbound on Bay Road just south of Trap Shooters Road in Magnolia, when it exited the roadway into a grass median.

The minivan continued into the pathway of a Mercedes GKL that was traveling southbound on Bay Road, police said, causing a head-on collision.

Both vehicles caught fire as a result of the impact, though a passer-by was able to safely pull the driver and passenger from the burning Mercedes, police said.

The driver of the Chrysler was pronounced dead at the scene and the occupants of the Mercedes -- a 58-year-old man and a 59-year-old woman, both from Lewes -- were transported to local hospitals, officials said. The man was admitted in critical condition and police said the woman had non-life threatening injuries.

However, police said there were also two dogs in the Mercedes at the time of the crash. One of the dogs was killed in the collision, investigators said.

Officials said this incident is still under investigation.

