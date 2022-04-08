South Philadelphia

Driver Dies After Tire Falls Off Truck Going Other Way on I-95

Pennsylvania State Police say the freak accident took place along Interstate 95 near the stadiums in South Philadelphia on April 8, 2022

A driver died after a tire came off a pickup truck going the other way on Interstate 95 and crashed into the driver's vehicle in South Philadelphia early Friday.

The airborne tire came off the northbound pickup on I-95 between Broad and Front streets and then struck a vehicle going southbound around 12:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The driver of the struck vehicle died, troopers said.

The crash was cleared before the morning commute.

State police didn't reveal if the driver of the passing pickup realized what happened.

