A driver died after a tire came off a pickup truck going the other way on Interstate 95 and crashed into the driver's vehicle in South Philadelphia early Friday.

The airborne tire came off the northbound pickup on I-95 between Broad and Front streets and then struck a vehicle going southbound around 12:30 a.m., Pennsylvania State Police said.

The driver of the struck vehicle died, troopers said.

The crash was cleared before the morning commute.

State police didn't reveal if the driver of the passing pickup realized what happened.