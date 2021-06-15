Pennsylvania

Driver Dies After Fleeing Traffic Stop and Crashing in Northampton County, Police Say

Jimmy Nguyen, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene.

By David Chang

A driver died from his injuries after he fled a traffic stop, lost control, struck other vehicles and then crashed into a concrete barrier in Northampton County, Pennsylvania, police said. 

On Tuesday at 2:03 p.m., a Pennsylvania State Trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Lexus IS 250 at State Route 248 near the intersection of Jandy Boulevard in Nazareth. The driver of the Lexus, later identified as Jimmy Nguyen, 24, of Nazareth, failed to stop and drove away from the scene, according to investigators. 

Nguyen struck a vehicle exiting out of Wegmans Drive and continued south before heading on Newburg Road, police said. He continued speeding eastbound on State Route 248 but lost control and began traveling into the opposite lane, according to investigators. 

Nguyen’s vehicle then clipped a black Toyota Rav 4, crashed into a white Mercedes SUV and then crashed into a concrete barrier. 

Nguyen was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the white Mercedes suffered moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital. 

