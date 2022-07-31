Driver Dies After Being Shot, Striking Home in Vineland

A car struck a house after the driver was shot in South Jersey Sunday morning.

Family members of the driver told NBC10 that the man died after the shooting and crash in a residential Vineland neighborhood. He only lived about five minutes from the crash site, they said.

The car was headed down the 1100 block of Elmer Road when it jumped the curb, went through two lawns and hit the front of the house before coming to a rest. Investigators also blocked off part of Main Road, up the street from Elmer Road, for hours during their investigation.

The investigation was ongoing, with the family members saying they wanted to know why someone would harm their loved one.