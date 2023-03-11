Driver Dead in Delaware Crash

State police in Delaware are investigating after a driver died in a single-vehicle crash along Bryants Corner Road outside of Hartly, Delaware on Friday night.

According to police, the incident occoured just before 9 p.m. when a 2000 Izuzo Rodeo was driving along Bryants Corner Road and failed to navigate a curve south of Pine Tree Road.

Investigators said that the vehicle exited the roadway and struck a post next to a private driveway, before it spun back onto Bryants Corner Road and came to a stop.

Officials have not yet identified the driver in this incident, however, officials said the individual was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The driver, officials said, was pronounced dead at the scene.