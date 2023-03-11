Driver Dead in Broad Street Crash

A 34-year-old man is dead after an early Saturday morning crash along Broad Street in North Philadelphia.

According to police, 34-year-old Harold Obdule Jones, of the city's Hartranft neighborhood, died after crashing a red Dodge Charger at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Investigators said, at that time, Jones' vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed along Broad Street, when it crashed into a parked vehicle along the 3100 block of N. Broad Street. Jones' vehicle, police said, then mounted the curb and crashed into a street sign and utility pole before it came to rest against a tree after flipping over.

According to officials, Jones was thrown from the vehicle during the incident and he was pronounced at the scene.

According to police, an investigation into the crash is ongoing.