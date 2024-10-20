Driver critically hurt, 4 juveniles sought in Port Richmond hit-and-run crash

A man is in critical condition after, police said, the vehicle he was driving was struck by a truck carrying four juveniles who fled after an early morning crash in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia early Sunday.

According to police, the incident happened at about 7:20 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024, when a Dodge Ram was driving at "an extremely high rate of speed" eastbound on Venango Street, when the driver disregarded a red light at the intersection with Richmond Street.

The speeding Dodge slammed into a Chevrolet truck that was traveling northbound on Richmond Street, t-boning the vehicle, police officials said.

Through the course of this crash, police officials said, both vehicles struck between five and seven parked vehicles in that intersection before coming to rest.

After the crash, police believe four juvenile suspects -- all wearing dark clothing, ski masks and "puffy coats" -- abandoned the Dodge and may have fled in a white SUV that was following their vehicle.

The operator of the Chevrolet, a 40-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital after the crash where, police said, he was listed in critical condition.

Police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing.

The Philadelphia Police Department are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3180.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting the PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).