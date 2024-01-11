Driver charged in NJ crash that killed sleeping 8-year-old boy

A 25-year-old Galloway Township has been indicted on aggravated manslaughter charges for his, alleged, role in the death of an 8-year-old Philadelphia boy that was killed in a crash in July of last year.

On Thursday, law enforcement officials in Atlantic County, New Jersey, announced that Edward W. Johnston, 25, from Galloway Township, NJ, had been indicted after, officials said, an investigation found he was behind the wheel of the vehicle that caused the collision that killed 8-year-old Philadelphia boy.

The initial incident happened at about 3:25 a.m. on July 23, when a vehicle, which police now claim was driven by Johnston, struck a parked family car along White Horse Pike in Absecon.

At that time, a boy, who had been out fishing with his father, was sleeping in the backseat of the vehicle that Johnston struck with his Nissan Sentra, officials said.

After the crash, officials said, the boy was taken to a nearby hospital where he died of his injuries.

On Thursday, police officials claim that follow up investigation has found Johnston was likely intoxicated at the time of the deadly crash and was " recklessly speeding when he left the roadway and struck the parked vehicle."