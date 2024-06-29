A man getting gas was carjacked by a person with a gun on Friday night, according to the Delaware State Police.

Just after 10 p.m., troopers were called to the Sunoco gas station located at 285 Christiana Road in New Castle for reports of a carjacking incident, officials said.

Once they made it to the station, they found that a 24-year-old man was pumping gas for a Chevrolet Malibu when a man wearing a mask approached him, officials said.

The man in the mask threatened the victim with a firearm while making demands, troopers said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Delaware State Police said that the victim complied with the demands and the suspect got away with his cell phone and car keys.

The suspect then drove away in the victim's car and went northbound on Airport Road, according to officials.

The victim was not physically injured in this incident, officials said.

An investigation is currently underway with the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit.

If you have any information, please contact Detective R. Strecker by calling 302-365-8413.