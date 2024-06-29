Delaware

Driver carjacked at gunpoint while getting gas by man wearing mask in Del., officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

Delaware State Police

A man getting gas was carjacked by a person with a gun on Friday night, according to the Delaware State Police.

Just after 10 p.m., troopers were called to the Sunoco gas station located at 285 Christiana Road in New Castle for reports of a carjacking incident, officials said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

Once they made it to the station, they found that a 24-year-old man was pumping gas for a Chevrolet Malibu when a man wearing a mask approached him, officials said.

The man in the mask threatened the victim with a firearm while making demands, troopers said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Delaware State Police said that the victim complied with the demands and the suspect got away with his cell phone and car keys.

The suspect then drove away in the victim's car and went northbound on Airport Road, according to officials.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

First Alert Weather 21 hours ago

Severe weather forecasted for Lehigh Valley, Philly, NJ and Del.: We have your guide to the weekend

Wawa Welcome America Jun 18

What's happening today at Wawa Welcome America festival: Avenue of the Arts Block Party

The victim was not physically injured in this incident, officials said.

An investigation is currently underway with the Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit.

If you have any information, please contact Detective R. Strecker by calling 302-365-8413.

This article tagged under:

Delaware
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us