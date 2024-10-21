A woman who was standing on a sidewalk was struck and killed by a driver who was backing down a one-way street in Philadelphia Monday morning, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was driving a Saturn SUV along the 6600 block of Regent Street at 7:35 a.m., police said. The driver was attempting to back down the one-way street when she lost control of the vehicle, sending it into a tailspin, according to investigators.

The SUV then struck a 65-year-old woman who was standing on the sidewalk.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at 7:40 a.m. Police have not yet released her identity.

The driver was not hurt in the crash. Police continue to investigate the incident.