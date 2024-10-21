Philadelphia

Driver backing down a one-way street strikes, kills woman in Philly, police say

A 65-year-old woman standing on a sidewalk along the 6600 block of Regent Street was struck and killed by a vehicle in Philly, police said

By David Chang

A woman who was standing on a sidewalk was struck and killed by a driver who was backing down a one-way street in Philadelphia Monday morning, police said.

A 30-year-old woman was driving a Saturn SUV along the 6600 block of Regent Street at 7:35 a.m., police said. The driver was attempting to back down the one-way street when she lost control of the vehicle, sending it into a tailspin, according to investigators.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

The SUV then struck a 65-year-old woman who was standing on the sidewalk.

Medics pronounced the woman dead at 7:40 a.m. Police have not yet released her identity.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

The driver was not hurt in the crash. Police continue to investigate the incident.

This article tagged under:

Philadelphia
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us