Driver arrested months after killing teen in Bensalem hit-and-run

Law enforcement officials in Bucks County have announced an arrest following a six month investigation after a 14-year-old boy was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Street Road in Bensalem.

According to police, on Tuesday, James Shulski, 35, of Trevose, turned himself into officials after he was sought following a deadly crash that happened on July 6.

On the day of the crash, at about 10:15 p.m., police responded to Street Road at the Route 1 overpass to find a 14-year-old boy unresponsive in the roadway after suffering "severe injuries," officials said.

First responders attempted to save the boy's life, but officials said that the efforts were unsuccessful.

After the crash, law enforcement officials said, the driver got out of the vehicle for a moment before hopping back into the car and leaving the boy in the street to die.

Surveillance video from that evening, officials said, allowed officers to identify the registration of the gray Honda Accord that was involved in the crash and, further investigation led police to determine Shulski was a suspect after finding the owner of the vehicle.

According to police, investigators visited the home and found the car at that location with "damage consistent with striking a pedestrian" and, spoke with the owner of the vehicle at that home as well as Shulski -- who, officials noted, refused to answer questions from officers.

Further investigation, using Shulski's phone records, placed him at the scene of the crash at the time the boy was struck and, officials said, DNA samples matching Shulski's DNA was pulled from the car's steering wheel.

Shulski has been charged with accidents that involve an injury or death and related offenses and he was arraigned before District Justice Joseph Falcone.

He was held on bail set at 10% of 100,000 but, officials said, members of his family "immediately posted the bail, and he was released."

Shulski has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Feb. 7.